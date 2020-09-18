Advertisement

Mother whose toddler overdosed charged with neglect

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old woman has been charged in Sauk County with felony child neglect in the overdose death of her 1-year-old daughter in Spring Green.

According to a criminal complaint, the child died in February of 2019 after ingesting a large amount of an anti-depressant medication prescribed to her mother, Mariah Gay.

The woman told investigators the toddler was able to crawl out of her crib and must have done so while she was sleeping.

Gay said her daughter apparently pulled her bag containing pills from the top of a dresser onto the floor.

The complaint says a detective found three white pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing,

