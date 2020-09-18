MPD: Protesters mobile on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spokesperson from the Madison Police Department confirmed that there are protesters mobile Thursday night on the Beltline.

The officer could not confirm what the people were protesting, or if the people were on-foot or driving.

From our news station, the NBC 15 News team noticed cars driving slowly on the eastbound lanes around 9 p.m. just before the Whitney Way exit.

