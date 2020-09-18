MPD: Shell casings found after reports of shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found multiple shell casings after receiving reports of shots fired early Friday morning.

Multiple callers reported hearing shots fired around 1:15 a.m. at the 5700 block of Piping Rock Road. MPD was on their way to the scene when different witnesses called in about a vehicle that had flipped over.

When the officers arrived, they found shell casings near the vehicle. They did not say if the car was flipped over or not.

MPD had the vehicle towed for evidence, but said the suspects are still on the lose. The department did not give a description of the suspects.

