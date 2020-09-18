MPD: Significant injuries after 2-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in significant injuries.
The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive.
MPD is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
NBC 15 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.