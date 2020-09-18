Advertisement

MPD: Significant injuries after 2-vehicle crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in significant injuries.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

MPD is asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

NBC 15 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

