NBC15 Programming note: U.S. Open coverage will preempt 4 p.m. & 5 p.m. news

(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An important programming note for NBC15 News viewers. Due to coverage of the PGA’s U.S. Open, the regularly scheduled 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts will not air on Friday, September 18.

NBC15 News at 6 is still set to air at its regularly scheduled time and will bring you all of the days news.

Coverage of the second-round of the U.S. Open will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and will run through 6 p.m. NBC will resume coverage of the third-round at 10 a.m. Saturday, before wrapping up the event on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

Friday’s golf coverage will also disrupt NBC15′s early afternoon schedule, most notably preempting Days of Our Lives. The popular soap opera will resume on Monday.

Friday’s afternoon schedule

  • 11 a.m.: NBC15 News at 11
  • 11:30 a.m.: Consumer 101
  • Noon: Roots Less Traveled
  • 12:30 p.m.: Jeopardy!
  • 1 p.m.: Rachel Ray
  • 2 p.m.: The Drew Barrymore Show
  • 3 p.m.: 2020 U.S. Open Championship
  • 6 p.m.: NBC15 News at 6 p.m.

