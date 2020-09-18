Advertisement

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The red ribbon may have been a little soggy, but the cut of Sen. Pat Roberts' (R-Kan.) scissors signified the end of a decades-long bipartisan accomplishment.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C. was dedicated Thursday night. The project was first approved 21 years go.

“For me, as a small-town Kansas boy, I never dreamed, never dreamed I would dedicate a memorial to Kansas' favorite son," said Roberts during the keynote address.

Roberts described the different features of the memorial. On one side, visitors will find a statue of Eisenhower as president in the oval office. On the other side, there is a statue of Eisenhower as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force. Across the length of the memorial, sprawls a poignant, hand-drawn tapestry of the Normandy coastline -- the site of the D-Day invasion.

Also at the ceremony, Eisenhower’s grandson, David, told family stories.

“Not once did I doubt his greatness, knowing his extraordinary mind and spirit," recalled Eisenhower.

Former Sen. Bob Dole appeared on video and received a warm applause for his message.

“I’m really proud to call General Eisenhower, President Eisenhower, Major Eisenhower, whatever — my hero," said Dole.

At the end of the ceremony, Roberts turned over the keys of the memorial to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt -- officially making it the 420th unit of National Parks Service.

Eisenhower joins an exclusive club. Just six other U.S. presidents have had memorials erected in their honor in on our nation’s capital.

For more information about the memorial, click here.

Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Eisenhower Memorial to be dedicated Thursday
One of the statues that honors our 34th president at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 1 hours ago

Economy

Entrepreneurs rise to the challenge of COVID-19 economic hit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
The economic downfall from COVID-19 has forced many out of jobs- but also moving them into a new territory.

Latest News

News

Entrepreneurs take on the economic downfall

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Edgewood College reports COVID-19 spike

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Madison restaurant gets sign surprise

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Traffic slow down on the Beltline

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Trump makes fifth visit to Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Significant injuries from Madison crash

Updated: 2 hours ago