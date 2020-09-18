Advertisement

New digital option to report Chronic Wasting Disease this hunting season

Applications to participate in the lottery for a permit are due by Aug. 17.
Applications to participate in the lottery for a permit are due by Aug. 17.(Gray tv)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to submit Chronic Wasting Disease tests as they hunt this season, with the help of a new digital option.

DNR staff will be collecting deer heads during the 2020 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons. The department urged hunters to submit their samples because the health of the deer herd relies on their commitment.

Hunters can visit a self-service and in-person sampling station around the state to access the digital option for entering their samples. The DNR noted that hunters can find a unique link to an online form in their harvest registration confirmation email or in their Go Wild harvest story.

The department warned that managing CWD starts with knowing where the disease is located, and it is only possible if hunters across the state comply with submitting their samples.

This fall in particular, hunters from the northwestern and northeastern part of the state are being asked to submit results.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD: Protesters mobile on the Beltline

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A spokesperson from the Madison Police Department confirmed that there are protesters mobile Thursday night on the Beltline near Gammon Road.

Local

MPD: Significant injuries after 2-vehicle crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in significant injuries.

News

State Superintendent highlights achievement gap, inequities amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Stanford Taylor said COVID-19 has exposed gaps and inequities in education and explained now is the time to make change.

News

COVID-19 challenges in the state of education

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

News

NBC15 Investigates: UW Madison COVID-19 dashboard transparency

Updated: 2 hours ago

Making A Difference

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 2 hours ago

Making A Difference

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
For Hannah Dreischmeier there’s nowhere she’d rather be than at the bedside of patients at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

News

COVID-19 cases reach new highs Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Argyle Schools to close Friday after staff member contracts COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Argyle Schools has canceled all classes for Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19