New digital option to report Chronic Wasting Disease this hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to submit Chronic Wasting Disease tests as they hunt this season, with the help of a new digital option.

DNR staff will be collecting deer heads during the 2020 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons. The department urged hunters to submit their samples because the health of the deer herd relies on their commitment.

Hunters can visit a self-service and in-person sampling station around the state to access the digital option for entering their samples. The DNR noted that hunters can find a unique link to an online form in their harvest registration confirmation email or in their Go Wild harvest story.

The department warned that managing CWD starts with knowing where the disease is located, and it is only possible if hunters across the state comply with submitting their samples.

This fall in particular, hunters from the northwestern and northeastern part of the state are being asked to submit results.

