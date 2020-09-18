Advertisement

Over 2,500 positive COVID-19 cases recorded by DHS, seven new deaths

This comes as the DHS recorded over 2,000 positive cases for the first time in the state Thursday.
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Setting a state-wide record yet again, over 2,500 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded by the Department of Health Services Friday.

Also trending upward, DHS recorded 19.4 percent of tests were returned positive Friday, while percent positive 7-day average was recorded at 15.3 percent.

DHS conducted 13,067 additional tests since Thursday, with 2,533 returning positive results and 10,534 returning negative results.

Seven new deaths were reported bringing total deaths in the state to 1,238. Additionally, 47 more people were hospitalized for the virus bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 6,569.

DHS reports 85.5 percent of those who have become infected with the virus have recovered, while 13.2 percent of cases are still active.

