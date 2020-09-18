Phone scammer targets Black Earth residents

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a telephone scam after several Black Earth residents reported being target Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says someone claiming to be Officer Marshall with the Black Earth Police Department was calling residents and indicating their name had appeared in a bank fraud investigation. Residents were told they need to pay a fine or the police will arrest them.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it’s following up on the reports but that citizens should be warry of these scammers.

