Police find at least 10 shell casings on Madison roadway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found at least 10 shell casings early Friday morning on the roadway.

MPD and investigators spoke to witnesses who said they heard shots fired, then a crash at 1:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Saybrook Road.

Officers continued to collect evidence, but said there have been no reports of property damage or possible victims at this time.

MPD added that anyone with information on this incident should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers or visit their website.

