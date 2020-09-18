Advertisement

Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at state capitol

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Dept., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Washington. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during the third annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Dept., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Washington. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP)(ERIN SCOTT | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to Madison next week to deliver a speech at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

According to the State Dept., Pompeo will be speaking in the Senate Chamber on September 23 at 11:05 a.m. Lawmakers, business leaders, and military top brass are all expected to be in attendance.

The agency did not say what topics Pompeo planned to address.

Pompeo rose quickly through the ranks of the Trump Administration since it took over. The West Point alum was just weeks into his fourth-term in Congress as a representative from Kansas when he was tapped to lead the CIA. He moved over to State the next year to replace Rex Tillerson.

