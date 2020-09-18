Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at state capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to Madison next week to deliver a speech at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

According to the State Dept., Pompeo will be speaking in the Senate Chamber on September 23 at 11:05 a.m. Lawmakers, business leaders, and military top brass are all expected to be in attendance.

The agency did not say what topics Pompeo planned to address.

Pompeo rose quickly through the ranks of the Trump Administration since it took over. The West Point alum was just weeks into his fourth-term in Congress as a representative from Kansas when he was tapped to lead the CIA. He moved over to State the next year to replace Rex Tillerson.

