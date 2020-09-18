Sunny, But Cool Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A taste of fall, but beautiful conditions as we head into the weekend. Look for high pressure to dominate the weather pattern. This means plenty of sunshine Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be cool with highs only expected into the 60s and overnight low into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is even the chance of some patchy frost Friday night into Saturday morning, especially Madison northward.

A warm front approaches Monday with perhaps a few clouds. While it won’t be bringing any rain, it will bring a return to southerly flow. This will take high temperatures back to the 70s with the potential of 80 degree readings by midweek. Fall officially begins on Tuesday. As for rain, it looks like a very dry end of the month of September.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.