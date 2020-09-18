Advertisement

Trump heats up culture war in appeal to Wisconsin voters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump is stepping up his rhetoric on cultural issues, aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters.

He held a rally Thursday evening in Mosinee, in central Wisconsin, an area of the state that shifted dramatically toward Republicans in 2016.

He called for a statute to ban burning the American flag in protest -- a freedom protected by the Supreme Court -- and criticized sports players and leagues for allowing demonstrations against racial inequality.

Trump is increasingly using his public appearances to elevate cultural issues important to his generally whiter and older base.

