UW-Madison ranked 13th among public universities, rises to 65th overall out of 797 public, private colleges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin ranked 13th among public universities and rose to 65th overall of 797 public and private colleges by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings, according to a release issued by the university Friday.

The rankings are based on 15 key indicators that assess colleges in four areas: outcomes, resources, engagement and environment.

The university says it performed especially well in engagement, scoring 87.4 out of 100. This score represents 20 percent of the overall ranking and measures students' engagement with their studies and teachers, and their satisfaction with their experience.

UW-Madison also performed well in outcomes, scoring 85.7 out of 100. That score represents 40 percent of the overall ranking and looks at graduation rate, value added to graduate salary and academic reputation.

According to a release issued Friday, the university was ranked 67th overall last year. It is also ranked fourth in the Big Ten.

UW-Madison was also ranked 13th among 389 national doctoral universities by the 2021 edition of America’s Best College earlier this week.

