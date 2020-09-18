UW- Madison refers 14 students to emergency suspension for public health violations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison is investigating nearly 450 student and nine organizations Friday for public health violations.

The university sent an email sent to all students saying 14 of those being investigated were referred for an emergency suspension.

Dean of Students Christina Olstad addressed the belief that “intentionally contracting COVID-19 to get over it” and called it unsafe and irresponsible.

Olstad noted that positive COVID-19 cases among students have appeared to be on a downward trend, but the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still high.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced two weeks ago that in-person undergraduate, graduate and professional group instruction is on hold until at least 5 p.m. September 25. The original end date was September 21, but it was extended to be consistent with the pause for in-person group instruction.

