Van fire spreads to nearby truck, totals both at auto-repair shop

(WSAZ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that started in the hood of a van while people were inside Thursday afternoon totaled the van, a truck next to it and damaged a car.

A witness told the Madison Fire Department that they saw white smoke coming out of the front hood of a GMC Explorer van around 2:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Stewart Road between two auto repair shops.

The van was parked bumper to bumper against a Ford pickup truck, then the witness noticed the smoke “went black” and flames came out from the engine of the van.

Madison Fire said there were people inside the van when the smoke was coming out, but they got out “just in time” and had no injuries.

An employee of one of the repair shops tried to put out the fire with four fire extinguishers, but fire officials said they were not successful.

Fire officials then arrived on the scene about five minutes after the initial call and both cars were on fire with large flames that had extended into the passenger side of the van.

Crews used about 500 to 700 gallons of water from the fire truck’s front bumper line.

The fire totaled both the van and the pickup truck, as well as damaging the front passenger side of a van parked nearby.

A spokesperson for the department said they do not know the cause of the fire, but the driver of the van told them it had just been taken to the repair shop to be seen for unknown mechanical problems.

