Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

The company says 165,000 hourly workers will be receiving a pay raise in order to motivate and empower employees to assist customers better.

Next month, hourly team members will start between $18 and $21 per hour, and pay could even go all the way up to $30 per hour at select supercenters.

