Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

The company says 165,000 hourly workers will be receiving a pay raise in order to motivate and empower employees to assist customers better.

Next month, hourly team members will start between $18 and $21 per hour, and pay could even go all the way up to $30 per hour at select supercenters.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina outperform nation in jobs, figures show

