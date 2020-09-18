Advertisement

WIAC cancels winter sports through the end of the year

WIAC
WIAC(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison may be about ready to hit the gridiron and looking to ramp up its other fall and winter sports, but many of the other UW System schools won’t be taking the field anytime soon.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has thrown in the towel on sports for the rest of the year. The conference announced Friday that its Council of Chancellors voted unanimously to put winter sports on hold through December 31, 2020.

The WIAC had canceled fall sports in July. It is now looking to see how it will proceed with athletics next semester.

The sports affected include:

  • Men’s and women’s basketball,
  • Women’s gymnastics,
  • Men’s and women’s ice hockey,
  • Men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and
  • Women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

