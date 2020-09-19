Advertisement

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Town of Beloit crash

(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and another is critically injured following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Beloit early Saturday morning.

Beloit police say the crash occurred around 2:40 a.m at the 2600 block of Riverside Drive. Investigators determined that both vehicles were southbound when one of the vehicles, who was speeding at the time, struck the back of another vehicle.

After striking the vehicle, the speeding vehicle lost control and struck a guard rail on the west side of the road before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The driver, 32-year-old Darius Kilgore, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the passenger, 31-year-old Carl Knight, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Occupants of the struck vehicle were not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman dies in La Crosse Co. crash

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A pick up truck “left the road way,” rolled over and struck a tree.

Football

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

News

One person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Monroe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
A pedestrian was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a car in Monroe County.

News

UW grad student admits misrepresenting racial identity

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Local

UW grad student resigns from teaching assistant position after admitting to misrepresenting racial identify; students react

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
An apology and a resignation from a UW-Madison grad student who is stepping down from the Teachers Assistant Association. This comes after admitting to misrepresenting their racial identity.

News

St. Mary's Hospital responds to protest demands

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, leaves open SCOTUS seat

Updated: 12 hours ago

Baseball

Brewers’ bench coach Murphy rejoins team after heart attack

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy has rejoined the team just over six weeks after having a heart attack at Miller Park.

Local

$16.7 million grant awarded to reduce drug-related deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state was awarded $16.7 million Friday to reduce drug-related deaths by funding drug prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

Local

St. Mary’s Hospital brings doulas into operating rooms, as demanded by protesters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is now admitting doulas into operating rooms, following demands from a protest on racial inequity in the healthcare system.