1 dead, 1 critically injured in Town of Beloit crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and another is critically injured following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Beloit early Saturday morning.

Beloit police say the crash occurred around 2:40 a.m at the 2600 block of Riverside Drive. Investigators determined that both vehicles were southbound when one of the vehicles, who was speeding at the time, struck the back of another vehicle.

After striking the vehicle, the speeding vehicle lost control and struck a guard rail on the west side of the road before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The driver, 32-year-old Darius Kilgore, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the passenger, 31-year-old Carl Knight, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Occupants of the struck vehicle were not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

