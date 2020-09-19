$16.7 million grant awarded to reduce drug-related deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state was awarded $16.7 million Friday to reduce drug-related deaths by funding drug prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

The state Department of Health Services noted half of the money will be used for individual treatment costs and the remainder will be used for support prevention programs, overdose response efforts, an expansion of treatment options and recovery coaches.

This grant is part of the latest round of funding under the State Opioid Response Grant Program which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human SErvices.

The program’s main focus is reducing opioid use, but they also support services for stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

The department noted that the pandemic has presented more stress, trauma and uncertainty which could lead to harmful substance abuse now more than ever.

The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline is another resource to help people overcome drug abuse.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.