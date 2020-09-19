Advertisement

$16.7 million grant awarded to reduce drug-related deaths

Opioid overdoses
Opioid overdoses(Source: WBRC/Live 5/File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state was awarded $16.7 million Friday to reduce drug-related deaths by funding drug prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

The state Department of Health Services noted half of the money will be used for individual treatment costs and the remainder will be used for support prevention programs, overdose response efforts, an expansion of treatment options and recovery coaches.

This grant is part of the latest round of funding under the State Opioid Response Grant Program which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human SErvices.

The program’s main focus is reducing opioid use, but they also support services for stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

The department noted that the pandemic has presented more stress, trauma and uncertainty which could lead to harmful substance abuse now more than ever.

The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline is another resource to help people overcome drug abuse.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW grad student admits misrepresenting racial identity

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Local

UW grad student resigns from teaching assistant position after admitting to misrepresenting racial identify; students react

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
An apology and a resignation from a UW-Madison grad student who is stepping down from the Teachers Assistant Association. This comes after admitting to misrepresenting their racial identity.

News

St. Mary's Hospital responds to protest demands

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, leaves open SCOTUS seat

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Baseball

Brewers’ bench coach Murphy rejoins team after heart attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy has rejoined the team just over six weeks after having a heart attack at Miller Park.

Latest News

Local

St. Mary’s Hospital brings doulas into operating rooms, as demanded by protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michelle Baik
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is now admitting doulas into operating rooms, following demands from a protest on racial inequity in the healthcare system.

Crime

Columbia Co. authorities arrest 2 for stealing $1k worth of legally grown hemp plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The suspects allegedly believed the plants were illegal marijuana plants. Authorities say the plants were grown legally.

State

USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

Madison resident contacts police after finding bullet holes on property

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators say the bullet was found lodged into a wall just three feet from the room where the caller was sleeping.

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Tajma Hall
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.