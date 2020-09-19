70’s Are Back at the Start of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer’s end arrives this week, but you wouldn’t know it based on the temperature trend! Warmer air arrives into southern Wisconsin -- bumping afternoon highs back into the upper 70′s to near 80°F mid-week.

High pressure remains in control across the upper-Midwest. Winds have started to come in out of the south and, thus, have begun our warm-up. Sunday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60′s. Most of south-central Wisconsin will reach the 70°F-mark on Monday. A passing low-pressure center may bring some clouds into the Monday/Tuesday forecast, but the Madison metro will remain sunny.

Sunday highs will be almost 10°F higher compared to Saturday. 70's will be more widespread on Monday. (WMTV NBC15)

Longer-range models indicate a storm system which will drop into the Great Lakes Wednesday night. This could be our only chance of rain this week. Light showers are possible overnight into Thursday. The attendant cold front won’t bring much of a change in the temperature department. Highs will remain in the lower 70′s into next weekend.

Although the thermometer might be higher, several signs point to the end of the Summer season. Tonight features the first sunset before 7:00 p.m. We’ve lost a little more than three hours of daylight since the solstice back on June 20th. The first day of Fall is Tuesday, September 22nd. Another sign is the changing leaves. Expect Fall colors to become more vibrant in the next few weeks.

Saturday night's sunset is the first before 7:00 p.m. (WMTV NBC15)

