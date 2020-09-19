Columbia Co. authorities arrest 2 for stealing $1k worth of legally grown hemp plant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County authorities have arrested two people for allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of hemp flower from a Town of Springvale landowner.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the land owner called authorities on Sept. 12 after catching the suspects stealing the legally grown and licensed industrial hemp plants. The landowner was able to note the license plate of the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

The landowner told police they believed the suspects were the same individuals who had stolen hemp from the property on a previous occasion. Additionally, the landowner reported hemp flower from around a dozen hemp plants had been stolen.

Authorities were able to identify and make contact with the suspects on Sept. 17. The suspects, 59-year-old Barbara Vant Hoff and 64-year-old Gregory Vant Hoff of Beaver Dam, admitted they had stolen hemp flower on two separate occasions.

Investigators recovered approximately 10 pounds of stolen hemp flower. The suspects allegedly believed the plants were illegal marijuana plants. Authorities say the plants were grown legally.

“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer a reminder that industrial hemp plants are grown legally throughout Columbia County,” authorities said. “The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers the industrial hemp program in the State of Wisconsin. Industrial hemp plants have many uses and are commonly grown to produce CBD products.”

The Vant Hoff’s are currently being held at the Columbia County Jail on charges of theft, trespassing and criminal damage to property. Both are awaiting a court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.