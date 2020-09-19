Advertisement

Columbia Co. authorities arrest 2 for stealing $1k worth of legally grown hemp plant

Investigators recovered approximately 10 pounds of stolen hemp flower
Pure Shenandoah hemp crops located in Elkton.
Pure Shenandoah hemp crops located in Elkton.(WHSV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County authorities have arrested two people for allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of hemp flower from a Town of Springvale landowner.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the land owner called authorities on Sept. 12 after catching the suspects stealing the legally grown and licensed industrial hemp plants. The landowner was able to note the license plate of the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

The landowner told police they believed the suspects were the same individuals who had stolen hemp from the property on a previous occasion. Additionally, the landowner reported hemp flower from around a dozen hemp plants had been stolen.

Authorities were able to identify and make contact with the suspects on Sept. 17. The suspects, 59-year-old Barbara Vant Hoff and 64-year-old Gregory Vant Hoff of Beaver Dam, admitted they had stolen hemp flower on two separate occasions.

Investigators recovered approximately 10 pounds of stolen hemp flower. The suspects allegedly believed the plants were illegal marijuana plants. Authorities say the plants were grown legally.

“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer a reminder that industrial hemp plants are grown legally throughout Columbia County,” authorities said. “The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers the industrial hemp program in the State of Wisconsin. Industrial hemp plants have many uses and are commonly grown to produce CBD products.”

The Vant Hoff’s are currently being held at the Columbia County Jail on charges of theft, trespassing and criminal damage to property. Both are awaiting a court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crime

Madison resident contacts police after finding bullet holes on property

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators say the bullet was found lodged into a wall just three feet from the room where the caller was sleeping.

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.

News

Gov. Evers on death of Justice Ruth Ginsberg: ‘What a devastating loss’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Supreme Court reported Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Latest News

News

UW System President Tommy Thompson issues statement on UW-River Falls mitigation steps

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
“Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere,” Thompson said.

Crime

Man arrested after burning homeless encampment at James Madison Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities say a tent, mattress and clothes were found burning near the park’s shelter area.

News

14 UW students referred for suspension

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Monroe HS goes virtual Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DWD Secretary resigns after Evers request

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UW Madison grad student resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago