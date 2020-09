MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers remembered the legacy of Justice Ruth Ginsberg in a tweet following the announcement of her death Friday night.

The Supreme Court reported Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Evers expressed her death was a “devastating loss."

Justice Ginsberg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss. https://t.co/EKGG7xHtDX — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) September 19, 2020

