Advertisement

Madison resident contacts police after finding bullet holes on property

(KTUU)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating after a Madison resident reportedly found bullet holes on his property early Friday morning.

A MPD incident report indicated the resident had called police around 1 a.m after overhearing an argument and possibly fireworks at the 6700 block of Schroeder Road.

The resident called police again Friday morning after finding a bullet had struck their grill, patio chair and wall at the property. Investigators say the bullet was found lodged into a wall just three feet from the room where the caller was sleeping.

Anyone with information is instructed to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Columbia Co. authorities arrest 2 for stealing $1k worth of legally grown hemp plant

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The suspects allegedly believed the plants were illegal marijuana plants. Authorities say the plants were grown legally.

State

USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.

News

Gov. Evers on death of Justice Ruth Ginsberg: ‘What a devastating loss’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Supreme Court reported Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Latest News

News

UW System President Tommy Thompson issues statement on UW-River Falls mitigation steps

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
“Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere,” Thompson said.

Crime

Man arrested after burning homeless encampment at James Madison Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities say a tent, mattress and clothes were found burning near the park’s shelter area.

News

14 UW students referred for suspension

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Monroe HS goes virtual Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

DWD Secretary resigns after Evers request

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UW Madison grad student resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago