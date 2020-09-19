Madison resident contacts police after finding bullet holes on property

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating after a Madison resident reportedly found bullet holes on his property early Friday morning.

A MPD incident report indicated the resident had called police around 1 a.m after overhearing an argument and possibly fireworks at the 6700 block of Schroeder Road.

The resident called police again Friday morning after finding a bullet had struck their grill, patio chair and wall at the property. Investigators say the bullet was found lodged into a wall just three feet from the room where the caller was sleeping.

Anyone with information is instructed to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.