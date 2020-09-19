One person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car struck a pedestrian on Highway 16 near County Highway T.

Deputies were informed that a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on Highway 16, and the pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of travel.

The pedestrian was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan is uninjured.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

