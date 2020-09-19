Advertisement

Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded for third day in a row

The DHS recorded over 2,000 positive cases for the first time in the state Thursday.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New confirmed coronavirus cases remain near record levels in Wisconsin with the Department of Health Services recording 2,283 new cases Saturday.

More than 2,000 new cases were reported in Wisconsin for the first time ever Thursday. Shortly after, a state-wide record of 2,533 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday.

The DHS recorded 18.3 percent of tests were returned positive Saturday, while the percent positive 7-day average was recorded at 16.4 percent.

With the newest cases included, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin has reached 99,562. The agency reports 13,671 of those cases are still active.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing total deaths in the state to 1,241. Additionally, 50 more people were hospitalized for the virus bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 6,619.

The DHS reports a total of 12,472 total tests on Saturday, 10,189 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the people who contracted the virus, a total of 73,184, or 85.5 percent, have recovered.

