Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Monroe Co.

MONROE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at Highway 16 near County Highway T around 9:30 p.m. Responding deputies were told the pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane when a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan struck them.

Authorities say Highway 16 was closed for approximately an hour and a half while for the crash investigation. The names of individuals have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.