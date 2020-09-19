Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Monroe Co.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Friday night.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at Highway 16 near County Highway T around 9:30 p.m. Responding deputies were told the pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane when a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan struck them.
Authorities say Highway 16 was closed for approximately an hour and a half while for the crash investigation. The names of individuals have not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
