St. Mary’s Hospital brings doulas into operating rooms, as demanded by protesters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is now admitting doulas into operating rooms, following demands from a protest on racial inequity in the healthcare system.

“We were excited about that news. It’s huge,” Tia Murray, the co-founder and CEO of the Harambee Village Doulas, told NBC15.

In June, she organized a march from the Capitol Square to two Madison hospitals: SSM Health St. Mary’s and UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

Outside St. Mary’s Hospital, president Kyle Nondorf told protesters, “I’m committed to meet with anyone and everyone, day or night, who wants to talk about this topic. To listen [is] all we can do because we must get better.”

Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“Birthing women of color are not listened to, and that’s when we run into issues,” Murray said. “Although we know that at heart, providers have good intentions, what we know and what’s documented is that there is implicit bias and there’s some perception around the Black body and the birthing space that we’re stronger and that we feel less pain. There’s absolutely no rationale for that.”

With doulas in the operating room, Murray explained that Black women can receive extra attention and care.

“Anything we can do to put mothers at peace of mind, anything we can do to help mitigate racial disparities and inequities, we’re committed to do that,” Nondorf said.

But Murray says more needs to be done, like offering community members of color paid hospital consulting opportunities. She brought the same demands to UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

She said, “It’s very challenging. We’ve said to each hospital, ‘This is what you could do specifically.’ But there seems to be this pushback and resistance, like the constraints of working within the bureaucracy of the local health care system.”

“Realistically, when you think about these disparities and how long they’ve been in place, things should’ve happened years ago,” said Corinda Rainey-Moore, the community engagement manager at Meriter. She explained that the hospital had been working to fight racial disparities for at least two years, even before the march in June.

Rainey-Moore continued, “We also know years ago folks weren’t talking about it, so the fact that folks are talking about it and folks are willing to come to the table and acknowledge where they fall short and where they can improve and making steps towards improvement every day-- I think-- is huge.”

Currently, Rainey-Moore said Meriter is still building a partnership with the Harambee Doulas and is not sure whether admitting them into operating rooms is a possibility.

Nondorf also said that he’s in regular communication with other community stakeholders but has no other policy changes to announce at this time.

Both representatives from St. Mary’s and Meriter hospitals said they worked with the Dane County Healthy Council to launch the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance. The alliance’s mission is to find strategies to improve Black mother-baby health.

“You always want things to move faster, but I do think one of the things we are doing is we are being very thoughtful, very purposeful. We want to make sure we have a clear picture from the community perspective of what we need to do,” Nondorf said.

Rainey-Moore said, “I think sometimes folks don’t always know what all the changes are because they don’t have the bigger picture. So in some cases things seem like they’re moving slower-- for the doulas-- but in other cases I think UnityPoint Health – Meriter has made some great progress.”

