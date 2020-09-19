Sunny, cool weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Make sure to grab a heavy jacket and a hot cup coffee before stepping out the door this morning. It’s a chilly start to the weekend. Wake up temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s. Areas of frost are possible this morning, especially for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. Temperatures will start to warm as soon as the sun comes up!

Despite a ton of sunshine, this afternoon is going to be on the cool side of things. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. The average high for September 19 in Madison is 71 degrees. With dew point temperatures in the low 40s, the humidity won’t be a problem today.

Saturday's Yard Work Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The sun will set before 7:00 p.m. tonight. The sun will not set at or after 7:00 p.m. until March 14, 2021. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Frost will likely not be a problem for most of the area overnight into Sunday morning.

Saturday's Sunset Time (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will likely be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday could be a little breezy at times with a south wind at 10-15 mph. The strong south winds will help bring in warmer weather. Sunday will still feature plenty of sunshine. However, more smoke from the wildfires across the Pacific Northwest will filter back into the area on Sunday. Expect a hazy, milky sky on Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Smoke Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will continue to through the middle of the workweek. Most places will be back above 70 degrees by Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer. Highs on towards midweek will be in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will likely remain above average for this time of year through the rest of the month.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The only chance of rain in the forecast through next week will come late Wednesday. Right now, it looks like rain chances will remain low. Most of the area might go another week without seeing a drop of rain. The extended precipitation out for southern Wisconsin favors below average precipitation towards the end of the month.

Dry Weather Continues (WMTV NBC15)

2020 Hurricane Season

It has been a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. As of Saturday morning, there have been 23 named storms and 8 hurricanes. There is a chance this season could become the most active season in terms of named storms. In terms of named storms, this is the second most active season on record. In 2005, there was a total of 27 named storms and 14 hurricanes. Since every name on the 2020 hurricane last has been used, additional storms that develop will be named using the Greek alphabet. Alpha and Beta have already been used this year. Tropical Storm Beta could approach the Texas Gulf Coast early next week.

2020 Hurricane Season (WMTV NBC15)

Tracking Beta (WMTV NBC15)

