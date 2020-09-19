UW grad student resigns from teaching assistant position after admitting to misrepresenting racial identify; students react

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An apology and a resignation from a UW-Madison grad student who is stepping down from the Teachers Assistant Association. This comes after admitting to misrepresenting their racial identity.

An anonymous blog post claimed journalism student CV Vitolo-Haddad had faked their racial identity for years, claiming to be of Cuban descent.

Two days later, Vitolo-Haddad issued an apology and offered a separate statement on their true identity: Southern Italian and Sicilian.

NBC15 asked students about it. Many say they don’t agree with someone’s choice to falsely identify as a race other than they are born.

“I think it’s wrong. No one has the right to say that they know the experiences of a different race and they don’t know what it’s like to live as a minority and the privileges we don’t have,” said Jennifer Park, UW Sophmore.

Elliot Jean, UW Freshman echoed those remarks. “I don’t think that anybody should just switch their race or just act a different race. We (African Americans) don’t feel part of the community already and for her to do that I think it just makes it worse,” he said.

Another freshman said you people should be able to identify as whatever they want, unless they hold ill intentions. “As long as you leave everyone else alone and you don’t take advantage of the racial stereotypes that they’ve been through,” said Alex Hoffman.

The UW School of Journalism released a statement, saying this kind of misrepresentation is not in step with its values.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.