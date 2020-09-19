Advertisement

Woman dies in La Crosse Co. crash

Authorities have not released the names of the injured individuals at this time.
(Public Domain Pictures)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is dead following a La Crosse Co. crash Saturday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m on County T at Baker Road. A pick up truck “left the road way,” rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, suffered fatal injuries while the passenger, a 36-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Town of Beloit crash

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators determined that both vehicles were southbound on Riverside Drive when one of the vehicles struck the back of another vehicle.

Football

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

News

One person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Monroe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
A pedestrian was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a car in Monroe County.

News

UW grad student admits misrepresenting racial identity

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Local

UW grad student resigns from teaching assistant position after admitting to misrepresenting racial identify; students react

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
An apology and a resignation from a UW-Madison grad student who is stepping down from the Teachers Assistant Association. This comes after admitting to misrepresenting their racial identity.

News

St. Mary's Hospital responds to protest demands

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, leaves open SCOTUS seat

Updated: 12 hours ago

Baseball

Brewers’ bench coach Murphy rejoins team after heart attack

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy has rejoined the team just over six weeks after having a heart attack at Miller Park.

Local

$16.7 million grant awarded to reduce drug-related deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state was awarded $16.7 million Friday to reduce drug-related deaths by funding drug prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

Local

St. Mary’s Hospital brings doulas into operating rooms, as demanded by protesters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is now admitting doulas into operating rooms, following demands from a protest on racial inequity in the healthcare system.