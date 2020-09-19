Woman dies in La Crosse Co. crash

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is dead following a La Crosse Co. crash Saturday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m on County T at Baker Road. A pick up truck “left the road way,” rolled over and struck a tree.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, suffered fatal injuries while the passenger, a 36-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.