Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday in response to the state of Wisconsin surpassing 100,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Biden said Wisconsin residents are “suffering the consequences” of President Donald Trump’s leadership, or lack thereof.

“After deliberately downplaying the virus' severity — Trump still has no plan to get it under control and has proven himself utterly incapable of guiding us through this moment,” Biden said. “It didn’t have to be this bad.”

Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.

“If I’m elected president, we won’t play political games with public health...” Biden said.

