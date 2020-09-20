Gov. Evers orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered, as a mark of respect, all U.S. and state flags across Wisconsin be flown at half-staff until Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s burial.

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss,” said Gov. Evers.

Executive Order #89 includes flags at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the State of Wisconsin.

Justice Ginsburg died Saturday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

The full executive order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.