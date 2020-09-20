Advertisement

Identities of fatal La Crosse Co. crash victims released

(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of two victims involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday have been released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Rhianna Rae Arentz, a 36-year-old from Trempeleau, was driving the pickup truck when it crashed. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brian Adam Wiste, a 36-year-old also form Trempeleau, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m. on County T at Baker Rd near Holmen. The pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over striking a tree.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin surpasses 100k total positive COVID-19 case benchmark

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed the 100,000 benchmark Sunday

News

Gov. Evers orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered, as a mark of respect, all U.S. and state flags across Wisconsin be flown at half-staff until Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s burial.

News

Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Jill Biden will travel to Western Wisconsin for an event with Congressman Ron Kind on Wednesday Sept. 23.

News

Oshkosh police arrest homicide suspect after 6-hour standoff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators.

Latest News

News

2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

News

Joe Biden to travel to Manitowoc on Monday, September 21

Updated: 5 hours ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden is traveling to northeast Wisconsin on Monday.

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: 10 hours ago
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

VOD Recordings

Shrekfest goes virtual

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

"Hoodies for Homeless" helping people in need

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

RBG Merch selling fast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording