Identities of fatal La Crosse Co. crash victims released

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of two victims involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday have been released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Rhianna Rae Arentz, a 36-year-old from Trempeleau, was driving the pickup truck when it crashed. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brian Adam Wiste, a 36-year-old also form Trempeleau, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m. on County T at Baker Rd near Holmen. The pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over striking a tree.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

