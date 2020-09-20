Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin virtually
She will attend an event with Congressman Ron Kind
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jill Biden will virtually travel to Western Wisconsin for an event with Congressman Ron Kind on Wednesday Sept. 23.
Former Vice President Joe Biden also plans to campaign this week Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the state in two weeks.
