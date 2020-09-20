Advertisement

Joe Biden to travel to Manitowoc on Monday, September 21

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Manitowoc, Wisconsin on Monday, September 21.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Manitowoc, Wisconsin on Monday, September 21.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the state in two weeks.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that the Democratic presidential nominee would be campaigning in Manitowoc, a city of about 32,000 that’s on the shores of Lake Michigan about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Biden did not immediately release any additional details about the visit. The stop comes two weeks after Biden made his first visit to Wisconsin as the nominee. President Donald Trump was in central Wisconsin last week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: 5 hours ago
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

VOD Recordings

Shrekfest goes virtual

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

"Hoodies for Homeless" helping people in need

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

RBG Merch selling fast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Latest News

VOD Recordings

How RBG’s vacancy could affect decisions at the polls

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

News

How RBG’s vacancy could affect decisions at the polls

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
An empty seat on the nation’s highest court could change the course of the campaign trail, with less than 50 days away from a presidential election.

News

Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Monroe Co.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The pedestrian was walking westbound in the eastbound lane on Highway 16 when a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan struck them.

News

Woman dies in La Crosse Co. crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A pick up truck “left the road way,” rolled over and struck a tree.

News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Town of Beloit crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Investigators determined that both vehicles were southbound on Riverside Drive when one of the vehicles struck the back of another vehicle.

Football

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.