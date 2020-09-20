Madison’s Shrekfest goes virtual

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shrek fans rejoice. Despite the pandemic, Madison’s very own Shrekfest went on, virtually this year.

The event started as a joke on Facebook but has been held every year here in Madison since 2013.

Organizers say while they wish they could have it in person, the online fest actually gives more people the chance to take part.

Organizers hope to now include a virtual component each year so anyone can join in on the fun

