Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime chaplain of the Wisconsin Badgers football team, Msgr. Michael L. Burke, also known as “Father Mike” died Saturday night at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was 72 years old.

The Diocese of Madison Catholic Herald reports “Father Mike” served as the rector at Holy Name Seminary in Madison and pastor at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

