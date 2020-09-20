Packers improve to 2-0 with dominant 42-21 win over Detroit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week after Aaron Rodgers shined in the Packers first win of 2020, the other Aaron, Aaron Jones ruled the day at Lambeau in Green Bay’s 42-21 win over Detroit.

Jones had 18 carries for 168 yards and two scores, while also catching four passes for 68 yards and another touchdown as well, which led all Green Bay receivers.

Aaron Rodgers completed 18 passes for 240 yard and two scores. His other touchdown pass went to tight end Robert Tonyan which gave Green Bay their first lead of the day that they never relinquished.

Detroit initially jumped out to a 14-3 lead but Green Bay followed up with 31 unanswered points to take a 34-14 lead with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

Aaron Jones' 14-yard rushing touchdown with 7:59 left in the game made it a 42-21 lead for the Packers.

The Packers defense without Kenny Clark due to a groin injury held Detroit to 89 rushing yards on 21 attempts and just one score.

Matt Stafford threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which was a pick-six by Chandon Sullivan.

