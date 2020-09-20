Advertisement

Packers improve to 2-0 with dominant 42-21 win over Detroit

Aaron Jones totals 236 yards and three scores to shine in divisional win
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One week after Aaron Rodgers shined in the Packers first win of 2020, the other Aaron, Aaron Jones ruled the day at Lambeau in Green Bay’s 42-21 win over Detroit.

Jones had 18 carries for 168 yards and two scores, while also catching four passes for 68 yards and another touchdown as well, which led all Green Bay receivers.

Aaron Rodgers completed 18 passes for 240 yard and two scores. His other touchdown pass went to tight end Robert Tonyan which gave Green Bay their first lead of the day that they never relinquished.

Detroit initially jumped out to a 14-3 lead but Green Bay followed up with 31 unanswered points to take a 34-14 lead with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

Aaron Jones' 14-yard rushing touchdown with 7:59 left in the game made it a 42-21 lead for the Packers.

The Packers defense without Kenny Clark due to a groin injury held Detroit to 89 rushing yards on 21 attempts and just one score.

Matt Stafford threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which was a pick-six by Chandon Sullivan.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

Sports

Dane Co. restrictions force Madison Capitols to cancel season

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Capitols will not take the ice this winter.

College

WIAC cancels winter sports through the end of the year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has thrown in the towel on sports for the rest of the year.

Nba

Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It looks like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to worry about last year’s MVP trophy getting lonely.

Latest News

Sports

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

Nfl

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nfl

Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams.

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Nfl

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.

Badgers

UW “thrilled” about return of football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says he is “thrilled” for the return of Big Ten football, “specifically BADGER FOOTBALL.”