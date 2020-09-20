People hold Black Lives Matter protest outside Monona Police department

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Protesters took to the streets outside the Monona Police Department and down Monona Drive Saturday evening. They say they believe Monona police officers are a responsible for a death in Madison Thursday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is looking into this incident at the request of Monona Police. At this time, the DOJ has said the death is not a direct result of officers' actions.

Protesters are in Monona at the intersection of Monona Dr and Broadway. They say they're protesting the shooting and killing of a black man by Monona Police. Police have said this is not true - no officers have fired their firearms in recent incidents. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/EQlp4j6PZj — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 19, 2020

Protesters first gathered at the Monona Police Department Saturday evening and then drove down Monona Drive. At times, protesters stopped and blocked off intersections like Monona Drive and Broadway.

Protesters told NBC15 they are protesting the death of a Black man Thursday night, and they believe Monona police are responsible.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin DOJ, a Monona police officer tried to stop a reckless driver Thursday night, when that driver led police on a chase. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in Madison. The driver got out of the vehicle and law enforcement asked him to cooperate. The driver then went back to the vehicle, and the officer on scene heard a gunshot from the vehicle.

Police said the driver died on scene after life saving measures were unsuccessful. No officer fired their firearm during the incident.

Protesters Saturday said they feel police have not shared all the details.

“That’s what you guys say, that’s what you got from the officer, that he wasn’t involved,” said Ciana Looper, sister-in-law of the driver. She added, “They didn’t mention [if] they found a weapon in his car.”

Protesters also said the driver had a passenger in the car, but DOJ said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Looper said she is still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

“It’s so hard for me, I never thought I’d be in this situation...I’m just waiting for him to be like, ‘Sis, what’s up, come get me and the kids’,” she said.

Looper added that people will keep protesting until they have more answers, but she wants things to stay peaceful.

“Us being violent is just going to lead to who knows what, so I just want this to be peaceful,” she explained.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet identified the driver.

NBC15 reached out to the Monona Police Department on Saturday for comment on the incident. Police told NBC15 any further information would come from DCI.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.