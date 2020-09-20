Personal art collection of Dr. Anthony Brown displayed at UW hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Celebrating African American culture through art, that’s the goal of a new art exhibit featuring pieces from the late Dr. Anthony l. Brown.

Dr. Brown, a community activist and former director of Madison’s Equal opportunities commission passed away in 2010, but his legacy lives on through his personal art collection.

The art collection is now being displayed at UW Health University Hospital, organized by Shia, Dr. Browns son.

Shia is a photographer and chose to have his father’s collection displayed instead of his own to honor his memory.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.