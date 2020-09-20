Advertisement

Personal art collection of Dr. Anthony Brown displayed at UW hospital

UW Art Exhibit
UW Art Exhibit(UW Health)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Celebrating African American culture through art, that’s the goal of a new art exhibit featuring pieces from the late Dr. Anthony l. Brown.

Dr. Brown, a community activist and former director of Madison’s Equal opportunities commission passed away in 2010, but his legacy lives on through his personal art collection.

The art collection is now being displayed at UW Health University Hospital, organized by Shia, Dr. Browns son.

Shia is a photographer and chose to have his father’s collection displayed instead of his own to honor his memory.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Biden on Wisconsin surpassing 100k COVID-19 cases: ‘It didn’t have to be this bad’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Biden said if he were elected as president, he would trust the experts and the science.

Local

Parisi renews call for UW-Madison to move to online instruction amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Parisi’s call comes as the state of Wisconsin surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday.

Sports

Packers improve to 2-0 with dominant 42-21 win over Detroit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
One week after Aaron Rodgers shined in the Packers first win of 2020, the other Aaron, Aaron Jones ruled the day at Lambeau in Green Bay’s 42-21 win over Detroit. Jones had 18 carries for 168 yards and two scores, while also catching four passes for 68 yards and another touchdown as well, which led all Green Bay receivers.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin surpasses 100k total positive COVID-19 case benchmark

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed the 100,000 benchmark Sunday

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered, as a mark of respect, all U.S. and state flags across Wisconsin be flown at half-staff until Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s burial.

Local

Identities of fatal La Crosse Co. crash victims released

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The names of two victims involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday have been released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin virtually

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Jill Biden will travel to Western Wisconsin for an event with Congressman Ron Kind on Wednesday Sept. 23.

News

Oshkosh police arrest homicide suspect after 6-hour standoff

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators.

News

2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

News

Joe Biden to travel to Manitowoc on Monday, September 21

Updated: 10 hours ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden is traveling to northeast Wisconsin on Monday.