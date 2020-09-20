Warm Start to Autumn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fall-like temperatures are no where to be found just days away from the Autumnal Equinox. Southerly winds have ushered in warm air over Wisconsin - leading to afternoon highs in the 70′s. The trend will continue for much of the upcoming week.

Temperatures will be slower to cool Sunday night. Lows will fall back into the upper 40's on Monday morning. (WMTV NBC15)

WILDFIRE SMOKE RETURNS

Western wildfire smoke is back in the Midwest. Sunday night’s sunset and Monday’s sunrise should appear more vibrant since the smoke will scatter the sun’s rays. Surface-level air quality will not be affected since the smoke is traveling in the mid-levels. The upper-level pattern whisks the thickest smoke out in the next couple of days.

Smoke from western Wildfires made its way back into Wisconsin on Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

WARMER AIR ON THE WAY

Since surface high-pressure is to the east, southerly winds have brought in warmer air across the Plains and the Midwest. Highs will once again climb into the 70′s Monday afternoon after a more mild morning. Jackets that were needed in the morning probably won’t be used in the afternoons. Highs climb into the upper 70′s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Places farther West of Madison could make a run towards 80°F both afternoons.

Monday afternoon temperatures will climb into the 70's area-wide. (WMTV NBC15)

MID-WEEK COLD FRONT

An upper-level system will pass by to the north on Wednesday. Limited moisture will prevent any widespread or substantial rain across much of the state. Wednesday night rain chances near Madison are low. Even though showers seem unlikely, extra cloud cover will roll in along and ahead of a surface cold front. Temperatures will fall back slightly on Thursday. However, highs remain in the 70′s into next weekend.

Sunshine returns briefly for Friday before a storm system rolls in late Saturday and Sunday. Showers are expected on Sunday with this next feature.

