Warmer weather for the end of summer

Above average temperatures are expected for the end of the summer and the beginning of fall.
By James Parish
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer weather will move back into southern Wisconsin as we make the transition from summer to fall. Fall officially begins on Tuesday, September 22 at 8:31 a.m. Temperatures this week will likely be in the mid to upper 70s all week. The average high for this time of year is near 70 degrees. It looks like the warm or above average temperatures will stick around the rest of the month and maybe into October.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

It’s another chilly morning. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures are about 5-10 degrees warmer this morning than Saturday morning. No major weather problems are expected to slow you down this morning.

This afternoon will be pleasant! If you can, try to make sure to get outside and enjoy it. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is seasonably for this time of year. It will be breezy at times with a south wind at 5-15 mph.

Sunday's Running Forecast
Sunday's Running Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

Expect to see a lot of sunshine today. However, the sunshine will have to filter through a layer of smoke. More smoke from wildfires out west will move over southern Wisconsin today. The sky will appear hazy and milky. Once again, the smoke could make for a colorful sunset this evening. The smoke linger into the start of the workweek.

Smoke Forecast - Sunday Afternoon
Smoke Forecast - Sunday Afternoon(WMTV NBC15)

The warming trend will continue into the start of the workweek. High temperatures on Monday will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer. By midweek, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. End of the workweek might not be quite as warm, but above average temperatures will likely continue.

The upcoming workweek will feature a ton of sunshine. Most places will not see a drop of rain this week. There might be a slim chance of rain late Wednesday. Right now, a 10 percent chance of rain might be too generous. There is some early indication the weather pattern might not be as dry as we flip the calendar into October.

Upcoming Rain Chances
Upcoming Rain Chances(WMTV NBC15)

