Wisconsin surpasses 100k total positive COVID-19 case benchmark

DHS recorded 101,227 total positive cases Sunday, up 1,665 from Saturday
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed the 100,000 benchmark Sunday, according to the Department of Health Services daily tracker.

DHS recorded 101,227 total positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, up 1,665 from Saturday.

This was the first time in four days that less than 2,000 positive cases were recorded, however it was enough for the state to see a 6-digit positive case total for the first time since the pandemic began.

Still, the 7-day average of newly reported positive cases is trending upward at 1,720 new cases recorded on average. DHS recorded 20 percent of cases were positive as of Sunday, and the 7-day percent positive average was recorded at 16.3 percent.

Of the 8,320 people tested Sunday, 6,655 were negative for the virus.

One new death was reported; however, 34 more people were hospitalized for the virus as of Sunday.

Eighty-five percent of those with the virus have recovered, while 13.7 percent of positive cases are still active.

DHS reports daily testing capacity in the state is at 38,563, with 113 labs currently testing for the virus and 24 labs planning to test.

