Retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray chosen as consultant on Jacob Blake shooting investigation

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2015 file photo, former Madison, Wis. Police Chief Noble Wray speaks at a news conference in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely have chosen retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray as a consultant to review the file from the shooting investigation of Jacob Blake.

DA Gravely requested that AG Kaul identify a consultant to review the investigation and provide the district attorney with an analysis of the incident. The consultant of the case will be retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray.

DA Gravely and AG Kaul agreed that having a prepared analysis prepared for the district attorney’s consideration will serve the interests of justice in the case.

“At the request of DA Graveley, I have identified an independent expert who can help ensure a just outcome in this case,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Noble Wray is a longtime Wisconsin resident and a widely respected retired Madison Police Chief who has extensive experience in law enforcement, including experience at the national level as a police reform specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Chief Wray’s review and preparation of analysis is the next phase of the case. His consultation will help the district attorney with his review of the facts and relationship with standard law enforcement practices as he makes a decision on charges.

Wray summed up his role in this investigation as not to prejudge the case and provide insight as someone who was a former law enforcement official who has had to make decisions on the use of force, including deadly force.

“I’ve been honored as a policing professional to do a number of things, but I’m from Wisconsin,” Wray said. “This is Wisconsin’s moment of truth and I want the best for this case and the people of this state.”

The Department of Justice noted that the shooting of Jacob Blake has been “vigorously and thoroughly” investigated. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is in their final stage of investigation and will provide the file to Wray soon.

The DOJ clarified that while the investigative files from the DCI’s investigation have reports with relevant facts, they do not have any recommendations about charges.

Monday is the 29th day after the shooting and Kaul had said he wanted to submit his report on what happened to the district attorney within 30 days.

The DCI and FBI have conducted 88 witness interviews, collected 102 evidence items and downloaded 28 videos for review. They have also issued four search warrants and spent over 600 hours working this case since August 29.

The DOJ has previously reported that Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a woman reported that her boyfriend was present and not supposed to be on the premises.

Officers attempted to arrest Jacob Blake and then Officer Rusten Sheskey used a taser to try to stop Blake. The DOJ noted after that attempt did not stop Blake, Officer Vincent Arenas also used his taser, which was not successful.

Blake then walked to his car, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward. Sheskey held on to Blake’s shirt and fired his weapon seven times.

