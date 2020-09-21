Advertisement

Biden digs into Trump about coronavirus deaths

The Trump-Pence campaign team explains plans moving forward to diminish COVID-19
By Elise Romas
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For his second campaign visit, within a month, presidential candidate Joe Biden stopped by Wisconsin American Foundry in Manitowoc.

Biden walked through the building and spoke with a few employees. But during his speech, Biden said Pres. Donald Trump did not respond quickly enough to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Back in May, Columbia University released a study that said if the president had acted one week sooner, we would have saved 36,000 lives, Biden said.

Biden also referenced a coronavirus tracker, which predicts another 200,000 deaths in the U.S. before the end of the year. Biden’s wife is also making an online appearance in Wisconsin this week. Jill Biden is scheduled to hold a virtual conference in western Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The NBC15 News team also reached out to Pres. Trump’s campaign team. Senior Advisor, Mercedes Schlapp commented about the president’s plans to combat coronavirus.

We’re seeing case mortality rates drop, we’re seeing hospitalizations drop and of course Pres. Trump is focused on operation warp speed to make sure we lead to the development of a vaccine in order to combat the coronavirus," Schlapp said.

Vice Pres. Mike Pence will visit Eau Claire on Thursday. He’s set to speak at a “Made in America” event, advocating for small businesses. Pres. Trump visited Wisconsin last Thursday. He hosted a rally in Mosinee.

