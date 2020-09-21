Candlelight vigil held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Indivisible Madison hosted a candlelight vigil Sunday night in downtown Madison following the death of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The event began at 8 p.m and was held at the U.S. at the Federal Courthouse.

“Together, we’ll reflect on the enormous legacy left to us by RBG and use the inspiration of her life and leadership to fire up our own action,” the event page reads.

Masks required. *Electric candles provided.*

