Crash shuts down northbound lanes of U.S Highway 151

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of U.S Highway 51 Sunday night.

A WisDOT alert indicated the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m near Dodgeville.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said there is at least one person injured. It is unknown how any vehicles were involved and how many people are injured at this time.

