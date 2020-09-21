Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies victim of Deerfield fatal crash

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash on September 11 as 64-year-old Lora L. Gibney.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 73 and I-94 eastbound in Deerfield, according to a news release.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office said Gibney was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead several days after she arrived.

There was a forensic examination completed on Friday and it was concluded that Gibney died asa result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The Wisconsin State PAtrol and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death and there is additional testing being done.

