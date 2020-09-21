Advertisement

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies victim of Deerfield fatal crash

A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.
A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.(KXII)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash on September 11 as 64-year-old Lora L. Gibney.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 73 and I-94 eastbound in Deerfield, according to a news release.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office said Gibney was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead several days after she arrived.

There was a forensic examination completed on Friday and it was concluded that Gibney died asa result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The Wisconsin State PAtrol and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death and there is additional testing being done.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Madison libraries get creative to help voter registration

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw and Nick Viviani
Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, the city and its libraries are teaming up to make sure everyone can cast a ballot.

Local

Madison-area community heroes need help in national makeover contest

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
People have until Sept. 27 to help five Madison-area residents to advance in a national makeover contest.

Back To School

Class during COVID: West Middleton Elementary

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Mills
NBC15 launches year long project following classrooms across our viewing area to see how COVID-19 impacts students and schools.

Local

Man arrested for alleged 4th OWI offense after giving police fake name

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man was arrested Sunday night on his fourth alleged offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Latest News

Crime

Stolen purse stolen again after suspect abandons it

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 69-year-old Madison woman’s purse is still missing after she was robbed while leaving a fast food restaurant on Madison’s near east side.

Politics

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close.

National

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Agriculture

Over $8 million to be given to farmers in financial need from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Over $8 million of funding was announced Monday to be distributed to farmers in financial need due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

UW Chancellor: We’re doing better; blames student gatherings on Madison, Dane Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the time for “arguing” with county officials is long since over and she wants to work together to help lower the CVOID-19 infection rate among her students.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin averaged nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases per day over the past week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday was the highest it has ever been.