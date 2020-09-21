Advertisement

Diapers in high-demand as more families struggle during the pandemic

The Dane County Diaper Bank works to help needy families who can’t afford pricey diapers
Donated diapers are sorted and store in this basement in Verona
By Tim Elliott
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -With more people out of work and struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of families struggling to afford diapers for their children is on the rise.

“Nationwide, the statistic is one in three families suffer from diaper need, but estimates during COVID are actually much higher,” said Megan Sollenberger, founder of the Dane County Diaper Bank.

The Dane County Diaper Bank collects diapers donated from the community and then helps supply needy families in southern Wisconsin. Sollenberger says they serve more than 300 families in Wisconsin, dishing out more than 30,000 diapers a month.

“We give 90 diapers per child, per month,” said Sollenberger. “It’s been a really accelerated growth, something we are really excited about but also something that’s been really hard to keep up with,”

Since the organization started, they've helped deliver 200,000 diapers to needy families
Public assistance programs like WIC and SNAP don’t cover the cost of diapers, which can be very expensive. Sollenberger says children are often the ones left to suffer. Parents are forced to sometimes re-use dirty diapers, improvise by using household items like plastic grocery bags, or they just let a child sit in a soiled diaper for far too long.

“Sometimes they are leaving their child cry for extended periods of time because there is nothing they can do about it. And as a parent, that is what hits me the most is when you know when your child is crying, and you can’t meet that need. That is gut-wrenching,” she said.

Sollenberger started the Dane County Diaper Bank in 2017 after seeing families in Texas struggle in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“I had never heard of a diaper bank before this and coming from my place of privilege, I’ve never experienced diaper need,” Sollenberger said, who is a mother of two children. “I didn’t know it existed and a lot of my friends and family didn’t either,”

The diaper bank’s reach soon exploded. Sollenberger quit her job and turned her full attention to helping those in need. Since she started the non-profit, she’s supplied families with more than 200,000 diapers.

“A lot of times people have no idea what’s a diaper bank is,” said volunteer and social worker Andrea Steliga.

As a social worker in Dane County, Steliga sees how the donated diapers can help families, firsthand.

“The families are so grateful,” she said. “It’s probably one of the number one items that families ask us for,”

The diaper bank operates out of a basement near downtown Verona. They collect, store, and sort the diapers there. The diaper bank then works with community organizations to get the diapers in the hands of famliies who need them.

“It’s just one less thing to worry about every month just know that you can rely on this steady source of diapers,” said Steliga.

With more people needing their help, the diaper bank needs more donations.

“As I see donations come in and as I see us growing, all I want to do is put the gas on the floor,” said Sollenberger. “You know our model has had to change because of COVID because we have seen the need expand so much in a short time,”

If you’d like to donate to the Dane County Diaper Bank, visit www.danediapers.org.

